YP Letters: Those who oppose will of people on Brexit are lucky to have freedom

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

IF this country had the same guts as we possessed in 1939-45, a lot of people campaigning to deny the will of the majority, from the whingers writing to provincial newspapers to the self-serving Lords elite, would be locked away for sedition.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse

DON Wood is correct when he states that Leave campaign was not the Government, and could not make promises about spending on the NHS. He therefore appears to be more or less agreeing that what was written on Boris Johnson’s red bus was misleading.

Most opinion polls incorrectly predicted the outcome of the EU referendum, as they failed to take sufficient account of the greater motivation of Leave supporters.

Many tacit Remain supporters may have been lulled into a false sense of security and didn’t bother to vote.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

THERESA May’s difficulties over customs policy stem from the imprecise definition of Brexit prior to the 2016 EU referendum.

How ironic, therefore, that if the PM does not get her way, she will possibly pay with her job – and her reputation – rather than those Brexiteers who still have no practical solutions.

The only saving grace is that Mrs May became PM in July 2016 ahead of Boris Johnson. It’s one small mercy. Do others agree?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

ENVIRONMENT Secretary Michael Gove – and Sir Keir Starmer, Labour’s Brexit spokesman – did not answer a single question put to them by the BBC’s Nick Robinson on Sunday morning.

Their obfuscation explains why Britain is in such a muddle when the country’s leaders should be finalising plans for next March when the UK leaves the EU.

Fair play to Mr Robinson for exposing them. If only more at the BBC were capable, or willing, to do likewise.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

PAUL Morley, who invites a reader who voted to remain in the EU to relocate across the Channel, misses the point (The Yorkshire Post, May 11). I did not vote to be part of an EU atrophied by the absence of one of its limbs. To use a phrase beloved of Brexiteer Boris Johnson, I fear we have thrown the baby away with the bathwater.