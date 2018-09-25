YP Letters: Time for talking is over – Brexit no deal is only course of action

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

IF, indeed, Theresa May meant it when she said that the only choice is to accept Chequers or get a no deal solution, then the European Union’s blunt refusal to negotiate on the UK compromise means that no deal is the only future course of action (The Yorkshire Post, September 22).

We should walk away from negotiations. If the EU want to run after us to chase our money, then let them.

If the EU respect our decision and, in a bad faith response, cut us out of security and defence issues, then so be it. In Nato, we can look after our own interests. Let them defend themselves and, in the meantime, compete with them on trade and in services.

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

I AM grateful to PJ Blackshaw for clarifying what defines a “typical Remainer” as opposed to “most Brexiteers” (The Yorkshire Post, September 21).

The former is disposed to “constant whining” (John Cole) while the latters’ stance (Arthur Quarmby) is characterised by “common sense”.

For the record, Arthur Quarmby’s letters do occupy the more rational ground of his side of the debate. At the risk of jumping to conclusions, I would venture that he would be uncomfortable with your correspondent’s fatuous sweeping statements.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

BARRIE Crowther (The Yorkshire Post, September 20) writes woe betide this country if Labour gets into power, and yet Brexiteers like him have done more to increase the likelihood of a Labour victory at the next election.

Likewise, it is appearing increasingly likely that the Brexiteers will achieve what the IRA could not achieve after 30 years of violence, namely a united Ireland.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

THE Irish border question continues to frustrate progress with Brexit. Whatever suggestion our team puts forward is rejected. Has Theresa May ever asked the EU negotiators: “Well, what sort of a border do you want, then?”

From: Terry Morrell, Willerby.

WE are some five million short of houses in the UK. How does that relate to the migrant influx? But how would we manage without all these new people? We appeared to before Tony Blair opened the doors very wide.