YP Letters: Time for the EU to show us the respect UK deserves

From: David H Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

OUR Brexit negotiations could induce Theresa May to say “I may have the body of a weak and feeble woman but I have the heart and soul of a British Prime Minister”. May she show the latter in spades.

Our side of the discussions have been held in a fair and dignified manner, but in return we are treated as traitorous and beneath contempt for wishing to leave the EU. Now is the time to summon up the blood and roar like a tiger and lay down our non-negotiable conditions for leaving the EU. We deserve respect, for amongst other things:

We got embroiled in the Second World War out of humanity and decency, initially it was not our conflict.

Gratitude from the Germans for the Berlin airlift.

Gratitude from the Russians for the Arctic convoys.

Gratitude from the French that after they had surrendered we continued the fight.

Granting sanctuary to Charles de Gaulle so he could prepare to run France again after the war.

These points illustrate that in the 20th century Britain was humanitarian in outlook. To Barnier, Junker, Tusk et al, it is now their turn to cede major concessions so that sensible negotiations can take place. Let us plan a future that is beneficial to both sides of the Channel, but still giving us our freedom and independence.

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

DO we surrender our sovereignty forever to Brussels or do we look West and beyond? There is more at stake than economics.

Let’s not let the political elite sell our democracy down the drain for a few billion pieces of silver. The EU is piling pressure on us as they see us as weak. But who wants to be tied to a Union that would even block life-saving drugs from us if we leave? It’s time to say no to them. It is time to look West.

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

IN classic Brexiteer fashion, Peter Booth (The Yorkshire Post, October 17) claims we will be able to trade with the English-speaking world when we leave the EU.

The plain truth is we already do. Being in the EU does not hinder our dealing with the rest of the world.

Has Mr Booth never noticed New Zealand lamb and wines or Australian and South African wines in our supermarkets, or coffee from Kenya or all that tea from India? Most of our chocolate originates in Nigeria and Ghana.

From: Alan Machin, Bessacarr.

ACCORDING to the former MP Austin Mitchell, the basis of British trade before we joined the EU had been the buying of cheap food, particularly from Commonwealth countries, and sending them our manufactured goods in return.

That stopped after we joined the Common Agricultural Policy, which required us to buy France’s more expensive food. Costs went up and every family lost £20.00 a week.

The rise of anti-EU parties in the rest of Europe is an ongoing trend due to the action/inaction of unelected dictators in Brussels who seek to rule us all.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

SO Theresa May is considering extending the implementation of Brexit for a “matter of months“ which, in effect, means no end date, and being indefinitely tied to EU rules.

Not only that, but it means our £39bn bill is extended also. In effect we bail out Greece and Italy on behalf of Europe. Will the British public be happy? I think not.

From: M Schofield, Canada Road, Leeds.

THE Brexiteers keep saying that the referendum result is written on tablets of stone, carried down the mountain by Moses (or somebody) and that it cannot be changed! But the Scottish Nationalists want another referendum on independence. Nobody says that’s impossible! What’s the difference?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

THOSE who criticise Theresa May should think what would have happened by now if Jeremy Corbyn was Prime Minister. He would already have sold us out. After all, he wanted Article 30 triggered virtually the day after the EU referendum in 2016. Give Mrs May a chance. There is no better alternative.

No question of hero’s gender

From: Colin Cawthray, Stowe Garth, Bridlington.

WELCOME to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity was quoted in your feedback column ‘The Yorkshire Post says: Legacy of a legend – how Captain James Cook remains an inspiration’ last week.

He wrote: “Well said. One of my all time favourite Yorkshiremen/women.” Could he explain what he means by Yorkshiremen/women. The name Captain James Cook gives a clue as to what gender he was.

Debate fuelled

From: CJ Ball, Finkil Street, Hove Edge, Brighouse.

WHEN all the protesters at the Cuadrilla site leave home in the morning to protest about fracking and the continued use of fossil fuels, do they remember to check that they have turned off the gas after cooking breakfast?

Hear hear...

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

SOMETIMES I doubt the sanity of MPs. Watching a member of the House of Commons speak the other day, I noticed that most MPs present were not listening to the lady, but were chatting amongst themselves. How could they hope to make a sensible decision on the subject in hnd if they had no idea what she was saying?