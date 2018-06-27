YP Letters: Time for Theresa May to deselect Remain rebels ober Brexit

From: MK O’Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

I VOTED Leave believing that it would be best for the country, knowing it would not be cost- free or quick, and aware, too, that it would mean leaving the customs union and single market (Bill Carmichael, The Yorkshire Post, June 22).

This was made clear during the referendum campaign when Remainers seemed unable to grasp this in their arrogance. I would suggest to Theresa May that now might be a very good time to ‘go after’ a couple of the rebels, say Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve, and push for deselection. It would make the others think hard.

From: Michael J Robinson, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

FRANCE, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein and Italy all have a border with Switzerland. Switzerland is not in a customs union with its EU neighbours, but seems to have managed perfectly well for many years.

Can we assume that the people who are trying to work out how the Irish border might function after Brexit have had a look at how trade is conducted between the EU and Switzerland?

From: Edward Mitchell, Bridgwater, Somerset.

SO Katherine Bennett, senior vice president of Airbus UK, believe that Airbus may depart these shores if we end up with no definitive deal for Brexit in March next year.

I would suggest that she should not try to cajole the Government, and by default, the British people, as to what the company will do. If the decision is made to withdraw from England, then we will all still be here. But in the long-term, Airbus may be consigned to the scrapheap of history. And Katherine Bennett’s name will go down in history as the lady who wrecked it.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

IN response to the Remain march in London at the weekend, I do not think it is generally realised – partly because the BBC has never exposed it – that from the outset the EU negotiators have set out to frustrate Brexit, and keep Britain in the EU.

So no agreement has ever been possible. Note how their threats grow as we near decision time. So only a clean break has ever been possible. Do those who would remain imagine all would be sweetness and light? Think again; Britain would be punished for years, so that we would never again dare to challenge EU supremacy.