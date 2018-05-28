YP Letters: Time to act like Thatcher and get tough with Barnier

From: Terry Watson, Adel.

THERESA May said she would walk away with no Brexit deal rather than accept a bad deal for Britain.

Actions speak louder than words, and as we are going to get nothing but a very bad deal, it’s time to get tough with Michel Barnier. He will settle for nothing less than complete capitulation with full membership of the customs union and single market. We can still trade with EU countries under WTO rules just as many other countries do and pay tariffs. The EU would also have to pay our tariffs, and as they export far more to us than we to Europe, they would be far worse off. Barnier knows that May is weak and is making Britain look foolish with his demands. It’s time to act like Margaret Thatcher; she would never have stood for all that nonsense. Leaving with no deal would soon bring the EU to their senses.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

DON Wood (The Yorkshire Post, May 21) must be just about the only person in the country to consider that what was written on Boris Johnson’s red bus was not misleading. Even Nigel Farage stated that it was a mistake to appear to pledge that figure for the NHS.

In addition the bogus figure of £350m per week took no account of the British rebate, and subsidies received back from the EU, in particular for farming, which the Government has promised to keep at current levels until at least 2020 and probably beyond.

From: Terry Morrell, Willerby.

THE Millennium Bug continues its weary way! The world destruction that was predicted when computers faced ‘zeros’ was a ‘huge scare story’ that never happened. That was because everything necessary was done to prepare for such an event should it occur.

Brexit is exactly the same scenario. The Remoaners are at it again promising disaster but it is all under control. Have faith, it will all come out smelling of roses!

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

IN answer to Claire Ainsley (The Yorkshire Post, May 17), it is Labour who will represent the new working class.

For the failure of the SDP back in the 1980s shows the folly of starting a new party – all they did was ensure the Tories remained in power for 18 years.

As for Ukip, their raison d’etre vanished once we voted in favour of Brexit, while the Lib Dems are nowhere.