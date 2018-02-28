YP Letters: Time to lay off insightful Laura Kuenssberg

From: Dave Roberts, Ontario Road, Scunthorpe.

I WISH to object to the personal attacks on Laura Kuenssberg on your Letters page.

I missed her interview with Theresa May, usually seeing her on the BBC’s Daily Politics, where I think she brings particular insight to the issues discussed.

Can I remind your readers that we each have our own bias? To counter mine, I read a variety of daily papers and watch news on TV on different channels; also discussion programmes such as the aforementioned Daily Politics and Question Time have participants with various points of view. If we only feed our minds on sources we most agree with, we will have little understanding of those who disagree with us.

I eschew the terms left and right as they oversimplify the political world, eg, both our main parties being split over Brexit, and historically the EU.

I perceive the overall bias of The Yorkshire Post to be towards the Conservative Party’s views, but am glad to see you include articles from those of other views such as Labour MPs, and your articles on regional issues are more in the region’s interest than those of the Conservatives.

So may I suggest to your readers that they might manage to watch the BBC from time to time, and even Channel 4, to give themselves a broader viewpoint on the world?