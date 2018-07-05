YP Letters: To fund the NHS’s frontline, clear out the management

From: Raymond Knight, Broadway, Newport, Shropshire.

NHS England has issued a directive to all NHS trusts that they should not carry out operations in order to save money. Just who do these bureaucrats believe they are? The NHS belongs to the people of the UK, paid for out of their NI contributions and income tax and, as such, the people expect to get the treatment they require even if it is an operation.

These bosses, should they require specialist treatment, would go private without a second thought to the general public.

If every NHS trust board member was removed from the NHS, every hospital manager was also removed and their collective salaries and benefits packages returned to the hospitals, then hospitals would have all the funds required to recruit nursing staff and see the hospital end of year balance reduced, with patient care reaching new heights and morale rising greatly.

The Prime Minister, along with her Health Secretary, should show some backbone and start to save what is left of the NHS before the current crop of so-called managers bankrupt it – as they will within the next 10 years, despite the additional funding.

From: EB Warris, Sheffield.

THE NHS say they need to cut back on operations to save £200m. I suggest they should start by looking into the foreigners they treat, costing untold amounts. Leaving the British taxpayer or, should I say, us mugs to pick up the tab, it’s soft touch Britain.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

THE NHS will not survive another seven years, never mind 70, unless there is proper integration with social care. Unless action is taken to reduce ‘delayed discharges’, it will lurch from one crisis to another.

From: Samuel Bewley, Guiseley.

I ENJOY your columns by junior doctor Melody Redman (The Yorkshire Post, July 2). She provides real insight in a non-political way. They should be recommended reading for Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

From: Nicholas Bass, Horsforth.

IF you can’t get an appointment at your GP surgery, people will go to A&E. For Tom Richmond (The Yorkshire Post, June 30) to compare his surgery to the competence of Chris Grayling says it all.