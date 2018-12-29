YP Letters: Tony Blair’s blunders brought about Brexit in the first place

From: Mervyn Jackson, Windmill Rise, Belper.

WHEN Tony Blair was Prime Minister, he valued referenda so much that he twice promised one on his changes to EU constitutions.

Unfortunately, he changed his mind and decided against giving democracy back to the people. He wouldn’t change his mind this time, if he had the power, because this time the people have already voted to withdraw from the EU and this time it is concentrating his mind.

Remember how Tony Blair valued the views of the people when he lied about WMD and took us into an illegal war? It was the fallout from this, and Blair’s policy to allow mass immigration to the UK, that brought about Brexit in the first place.

From: Paul Muller, Woodthorpe Gardens, Sandal, Wakefield.

ON June 23, 2016, the Conservative Government put out a statement: “Why the Government believes that voting to remain in the European Union is the best decision for the UK.”

Many voters in our nation felt they were being let down by the then Conservative government and so voted against the suggestion. They voted to leave the EU without knowing the consequences.

At first we were told it would be easy to leave. In the last two-and-a-half years, we have discovered that it will be anything but easy. In fact, it will very be unsatisfactory and disruptive for our whole nation. In the name of democracy, we must now have another vote.

From: David H Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

THE chaos that is Brexit! The number of spokesmen that state that if a second referendum is held, then there would be a great number of leavers changing their original vote to remain.

Is this more Project Fear? The leavers I’ve spoken to are even more adamant they want to leave, enhanced by the EU’s intransigence to any worthwhile compromise. I suggest we inform the EU that this is what will happen on March 29, 2019, with emphatically no severance payment to them.

From: Nigel Boddy, Fife Road, Darlington.

WE were only asked in the referendum if we wanted to leave the EU. We were not asked if we wanted to leave the single market. If we are to have another referendum, can we please have this issue covered in the question?