YP Letters: Tories’ attempt to pitch for Labour votes is beyond a joke

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

I SHOULD think that Theresa May’s suggestion that disaffected Labour supporters should take a fresh look at the Conservatives, and then vote for them because they are a party for the working classes, will fall on deaf ears.

How on earth she can have the cheek to come up with that I have no idea – the Conservatives always have been, and always will be, on the side of big business and the financial sector (The Yorkshire Post, October 8).

As a 70-year-old, I have seen under Tory rule each time a gradual erosion of everything that we took for granted – a decent health service and a decently funded police force able to tackle the steady increase in crime and gang culture (now you’re lucky to see a policeman, let alone have confidence in any criminal being caught).

A prison system failing dismally, a benefit and disability system which now is skewed to saving money regardless of the claimant or disability, and all the time we are having our services cut to the point where they are ineffectual.

Privatisation is the Tory motto and look where that has got us – a lousy rail infrastructure; the energy companies making huge profits from exploiting us, water companies doing the same, banking holding us to ransom, zero hours contracts!

No, I’m afraid the Tories will never be on the side of the working classes. They will always see us as something to be exploited so as we can fund their disastrous policies – HS2 being one of the many I can think of.

Where are the decent alternative political parties I ask? Who can we vote for that will make this country a great place to live again: a fair place rather than this economic wasteland?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

IF another election is demanded because of Brexit, it won’t be Brexit that decides the outcome. It will be issues relating to public services and the standard of living. And here Labour under Jeremy Corbyn is, as you say (The Yorkshire Post, October 5), at a considerable advantage over Theresa May’s Tories because he understands public disquiet over the trains, flood defences and so on. Do others agree?

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

GIVEN Boris Johnson had nothing new to say at the Tory party conference, and has not forced a leadership contest, he should take a vow of silence until after Brexit has been negotiated.