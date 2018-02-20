YP Letters: Tough questions over criticism of BBC journalist

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

I THINK the reasons for TV journalist Laura Kuenssberg’s unpopularity with some readers are three-fold: she is not on a charm mission, she works for the BBC and she is a woman.

Jeremy Paxman got away with his aggression to some extent, even acquiring the almost affectionate sobriquet “Paxo” while Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy can be a real handful.

We have been excoriating our MPs for not doing their job properly, then when a BBC journalist comes along and goes for the jugular we don’t like it. Interestingly, some of the most spiteful criticism of Kuenssberg has come from female readers.

From: Raymond Barry, Long Lane, Aughton, York.

I HAD no idea of Laura Kuessenberg’s identity when the Prime Minister was in front of her some time ago. I certainly made sure of her identity subsequently since this was clearly someone with zero idea of her relationship with her subject and common courtesy.

What I have since learned confirmed my first impression – that she would be better serving society in a job where rudeness and ignorance of her position vis-à-vis any interviewee are desirable professional traits.