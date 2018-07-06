YP Letters: Tough rules for new drivers would save lives

From: Keith Jowett, Silkstone Common, Barnsley.

LIKE many of your readers, I was saddened to read of the recent car accident in Leeds and the tragic death of four young men (The Yorkshire Post, July 2).

Unfortunately statistics reveal that young inexperienced drivers are more likely than other drivers to be involved in fatalities on our roads.

Various suggestions are being made by well-meaning and concerned people as to how such tragedies can be avoided in the future.

My suggestion would be to adapt a rule which operates in France for inexperienced drivers who have just passed their driving test. French young people have to wait until the age of 18, one year later than in our country, to apply for a licence.

Once they have passed the test, they must display a red A (for ‘apprentice’) sign to replace the L sign.

The sign must be displayed for three years during which time they must observe restrictions in their maximum driving speeds.

For example, they must restrict their speed on the autoroutes to 110kph, rather than the 130kph maximum for other drivers.