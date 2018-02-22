YP Letters: Town left without a bank by push for internet

From: Ray Power, Wassand Estate, Seaton, Hornsea.

IN June this year, branches of NatWest and Lloyds in Hornsea will be closed and the town left without a bank.

Hornsea has a large contingent of independent businesses and this will be a great loss and inconvenience to them, and also to any residents which consist of a goodly amount of the elderly, myself included.

One of the main reasons stated is a fall in the numbers using the branches, which was actually encouraged by the banks themselves in pointing people/businesses towards internet banking. Our account is with Lloyds and they inform us that it is to be transferred to the Hull city centre branch.

This entails a round trip of over 30 miles, plus finding a parking place which is within reasonable walking distance of the bank.

The Hornsea branch staff are friendly, helpful and very experienced and deserve better, as do the residents and businesses.

Finally may I draw your attention to the Lloyds Bank TV advert which states: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, always by your side – perhaps they should add... but not in Hornsea!