YP Letters: Trade deal is in EU’s interests, but they want to punish us

From: Alan Machin, Bessacarr, Doncaster.

KEN Cooke (The Yorkshire Post, June 23) uses the analogy of leaving the EU to a divorce. It would be much more accurate to say it is similar to leaving a club; and when you leave a club you cease to pay the monthly or annual subscriptions.

Our country does not have any legal requirements after we leave, nor can we expect use of the assets. It is fair to say, however, that we should honour any pension commitments.

In return for some kind of trade deal, we are being required to pay around £39bn. As far as I am aware, there has been no breakdown of what this figure covers; it appears to be more like a bribe. When it is in the interests of the EU to have a tariff-free trade deal, you may question this payment.

It is not a case of wanting one’s cake and eating it, the problem is the EU are determined not to agree a mutually beneficial deal in order to punish us. They don’t care about the damage this may do to, say, the German car market, the priority is the EU project itself.

In my opinion, we should keep our money and go to trading under WTO rules, which is likely to accelerate the EU’s demise.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

I TRUST that John Cole has survived the latest salvo from enraged Brexiteers and will live to fight another day (The Yorkshire Post, June 22). I cannot let pass the accusation of his “quest to turn back the clock”. Isn’t that what Brexit’s all about?

Rather aptly, Noel Coward wrote: “It seems such a shame when the English claim the Earth / That they give rise to such hilarity and mirth.”

As Brexit comes blundering ever closer, that becomes rather less amusing.

From: Hugh Rogers, Ashby.

CONSIDERING all the valuable health and social benefits EU citizens staying in Britain will receive, I imagine that most will regard a paltry £65 – probably the cost of week’s supermarket shopping – as a pretty good bargain, giving the lie to tendentious newspaper headlines suggesting otherwise.

From: Eddie Peart, Broom Crescent, Rotherham.

IF there is another referendum, what is the guarantee that those who voted for Brexit would turn out and vote again? The decision could be a victory for the Remainers with a large reduction in their vote. Best of three, five, seven or nine until there is only a handful of us left to vote?