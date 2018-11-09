YP Letters: True cost of housing the criminals as your anger over police funding and violent crime grows

From: PA Ledwith, Burniston, Scarborough.

THE Government has said it will give extra funds to the police so to help them reduce crime. Good.

Where will they house the villains? There are murders every day of the week, literally, and we have murderers in prison who have been there for more than 40 years. We aren’t told how many there are or how much it costs taxpayers.

The Yorkshire Post says: Basic mistakes in CPS letters to victims are unacceptable

These villains will no doubt get a Christmas lunch, while here in England, yes England, some children will go hungry and others will spend the season homeless on the streets. Yet murderers will be housed, clothed and fed. It is obscene.

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

CHRISTOPHER Boon, 28, has been jailed for life for murdering his wife and 11-year-old stepdaughter (The Yorkshire Post, November 6).

It was reported that he stabbed his wife 18 times, and the poor little girl, who it seems was trying to defend her mother, 24 times. The judge called it “unspeakable savagery”.

The Yorkshire Post says: Knife crime epidemic – a perfect storm of neglect

However, the life sentence included an order that Boon should serve a minimum of 29 years in prison.

So, it seems it is possible that he could be released at the age of 57, and could therefore then enjoy maybe 30 years of freedom.

That really cannot be right, and one continues to despair at the leniency of the current justice system in so many ways. This is surely another of those instances when life really should mean life.

From: David Treacher, Nelson Road, Hull.

WE read about the number of ambulance staff and NHS staff who get attacked by members of the public, many of whom are full of drink and drugs, and a call for a higher court penalty to be given to these people.

But one of the main calls is for members of the public to stand by these people and give support when incidents happed, not just protect these people but tell the police who it is and where they can be found. Often it is just a statement that is needed and no visit to court to speak about it.

To support ambulance staff and nurses is the least we can do, is it not?

From: Mrs J Aveyard, Toronto Place, Chapel Allerton, Leeds.

WITH reference to the continuous assaults on our gallant emergency services whose skills and dedication save lives and protects our properties – gratitude and appreciation to each and every one.

It does not occur to the perpetrators that it might be a member of their own families desperately requiring urgent help. With regret it leaves only one conclusion – that they just do not care about the shame to their families and selves. Thankfully, the majority of our communities are more appreciative.

Extra cash for care is crucial

From: Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness.

I AM pleased the Government is making available nearly an additional £1.5m for adult social care in East Riding this winter.

Winter is – and always will be – an immensely busy time for the NHS, especially when it comes to taking care of our elderly.

The £1.5m for East Riding, and the further £650m nationally, will go a long way in helping to ensure our already great NHS can cope with the additional pressure by freeing up bed space in hospitals and getting patients home quicker with their own tailored care plans to fit their individual needs. Our NHS staff, doctors and nurses already do incredible work across the UK all year round. But this money will help alleviate the pressure on them during their busiest times and allow them to focus on urgent care. Both funds announced in October will be further helped by the extra £20bn a year by 2023 the Government announced for the 70th birthday of the NHS earlier this year. The Government is delivering on its commitment to spend more than ever before on the NHS.

Gambling with people’s lives

From: Max Nottingham, St Faith’s Street, Lincoln.

SPORTS Minister Tracey Crouch’s resignation on a matter of principle was very brave (Adam Bradford, The Yorkshire Post, November 5). After all, research about the effects of induced heavy gambling show that it is very destructive – especially on the lives of younger men.

It is wrong for bookmakers to exploit young gamblers.

And even more wrong for the Prime Minister to sit on the sensible new law like a hen trying to hatch eggs in a snowstorm.

Theresa May is regularly pictured leaving church. She should ask her vicar for advice on excessive gambling amongst vulnerable people.

Father’s wise words on life

From: Mrs EH Bell, Newland Avenue, Driffield.

REFERRING to the letter from S Conway and his criticism of Father McNicholas, he is entitled to his opinion but I beg to differ (The Yorkshire Post, November 1). Here in Driffield we have a wonderful preacher at the Methodist Church that I attend (I am a committed Christian) but should I reside in the area where Fr McNicholas is the incumbent, I would enjoy his sermons as much as I enjoy his contributions to The Yorkshire Post. He speaks a great deal of sense.

Our race is not ‘Le Tour’

From: David Horsley, Snainton.

WHY do the powers that be insist on calling our premier cycle racing event Le Tour de Yorkshire? It is the Tour of Yorkshire. Now we are severing links with Europe, let’s be proud of our heritage and our native language.