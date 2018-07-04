YP Letters: TV reveals nature isn’t red in tooth and claw

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

I HAVE really enjoyed watching the revealing and interesting BBC Two television programme Springwatch that has just concluded until the autumn.

I feel I have learned more about nature than any programme viewed in my lifetime and I am now 75 years old.

The hunting of young chicks from nests by both land-based and especially airborne raptors was quite revealing.

How smaller species continue to thrive when many infants are taken for food is quite amazing.

The lesson the programme tells me is that there is no socialism in the wild natural world.

Only humans, it seems, are plagued by left wing activist zealots.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IS there any chance of the BBC broadcasting some ‘normal’ programmes? Even news bulletins are dominated by the World Cup. I’m not sure what’s worse – the football or the pontificating around every game.