YP Letters: UK does not need EU to rebuild itself

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

REMAINING in all or part of the EU, or re-joining all or part of the EU, is not Leave, by definition. I am surprised that Remain MPs and the Civil Service do not understand this.

The twin foundations of Leave are that we are as capable of running our own country as any of the peoples of the 165 non-EU nations in the rest of the world; and that our wealth – including jobs, defence, NHS, etc – is the result of our own work and effort, not due to rules made by the EU. On that basis, we can re-build our nation independent of the EU.

From: Michael J Robinson, Park Lane, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

AN extension of our involvement in the EU is being considered in order to allow the time needed to sort out the terms of our exit.

Just what was David Davis doing for the two years he was Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union if there is still so much to be negotiated?

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery lane, Leeds.

WHAT a splendid article by Bill Carmichael (The Yorkshire Post, October 19) regarding the Irish border question. There have always been illegal crossings and this would continue if a border was reintroduced.

The EU are trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. Another example of Project Fear which the EU leaders seem to indulge in and which only hardens our resolve to be free of the whole rotten system.

From A Davies, Grimsby.

IT was made clear in a Government paper that the outcome of the referendum would not be binding. This implies the supremacy of Parliament. MPs, when elected, go to the House of Commons as constituency representatives, not as mandated delegates. They must next swear an oath of allegiance to the Queen when they become representatives of the nation and are duty bound to act in what they judge to be the nation’s best interest.

If their electors disagree, the remedy is a general election.

From: Paul Brown, Bents Green Road, Sheffield.

OUR friends in Brussels are under no obligation to permit us to continue as members of the various European democratic institutions. If we are to retain a close working arrangements, the governments of Europe would not be under any obligation to allow us to stay on any terms other than those decided in Brussels as a goodwill gesture.

From: MK O’Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

POST-Brexit we are told this country and France will work very closely on defence and security issues. I ask what about the Royal Navy carriers, will they come under any French or European command? Will Europeans have any say on the UK nuclear arsenal?

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

SCIENTISTS warn of substantial or extreme climate change, depending upon how radically we mend our ways regarding CO2 emissions. They are slower to mention that the degree of change, and whether we can accommodate it without catastrophe, will also depend on how much room for manoeuvre the ongoing rise in population leaves us.

It is paramount in the possible crises ahead that we don’t descend into warfare to take each other’s resources. We must learn to share the planet, but this is a dangerously ambiguous term.

Making an analogy with sharing food, there is the model where we are each served our meal which we can eat at our own pace or save for later as we wish. Then there is the buffet model of sharing in which the fastest eaters get most. Applying the latter, more liberal, sense of ‘‘sharing’’ to population and territory, we have freedom of movement resulting in the fastest breeders getting most.

This hardly offers an incentive for restraint. That is why we need to compartmentalise, as we would with the structure of a ship to prevent it from sinking, and stop the large scale net movement of people as population overspill.

From: Dr John Chisholm, BMA medical ethics committee.

RESPONDING to the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) report Talking about dying: How to begin honest conversations about what lies ahead, open, honest and sensitive conversations about death between doctors, patients and their loved ones are crucial if patients are to receive the best end-of-life care possible, but this does not mean those conversations are easy.

This report reflects the BMA’s own research, which found how difficult many doctors find approaching the subject with their patients, and called for better support and training for clinicians in how to initiate these conversations.

We therefore welcome the RCP’s report, which explores the reasons why doctors may not be talking to patients about dying and makes a number of useful recommendations.

From: Iain Morris, Caroline Street, Saltaire, Bradford.

I THINK the best plan for Bradford’s railways is for them all to be inter-connected under one city centre roof, the Airedale, Wharfedale and line from Leeds to Bradford Forster Square via Shipley to link with trains on the Calderdale line between Leeds and Manchester via New Pudsey and Bradford Interchange.