YP Letters: Uncertainly was only sure outcome of flawed Brexit referendum

From: Alec Denton, Guiseley.

ONCE again, an excellent essay from Jayne Dowle (The Yorkshire Post, November 19) whose down-to-earth comments are refreshing – those politicians with extreme views are most certainly following their own agenda and not listening.

In the referendum, we were asked only for our views regarding a principle, the detail was not available and it is now clear that insufficient thought had been given to the process.

Much more was at stake than the potential of financial gain for the City of London and the vague concept that we would ‘‘control our borders’’ – a phrase meaning different things to different people. I have heard it said that we should just walk away from Europe, but they are our major trading partner. After 40 years of close partnership, breaking ties inevitably has consequences, including an Irish problem that would remain to haunt us, plus the potential loss of credibility around the world as a trading nation if it is perceived our word cannot be trusted. The present chaotic situation was wholly predictable – the only certain outcome of an imperfect referendum was uncertainty.

Theresa May deserves support in her attempts to achieve a successful outcome and even though she cannot please everyone, like many others, I hope we can move forward.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

MY wife and I regularly correspond with a French friend who is very politically aware. She is completely baffled by our referendum and Brexit. She is as concerned about immigration in her own country as those who cite immigration as a major reason for leaving the EU.

She asks, however, if they are aware that after Brexit we shall no longer be protected by the Schengen boundaries and the EU’s Dublin Regulation which restricts asylum seekers to the country of their entry.

While there has been some predictable waiving of the regulation by the French, there has also been a measure of goodwill which will end with Brexit. She reports that there are thousands in northern France “waiting at the starting blocks”.

From: David West, Bay Crescent, Filey.

THERESA May will not know all about purgatory because, though a Christian, she is an Anglican which is a Protestant denomination not Catholic (Andrew Vine, The Yorkshire Post, November 16). Purgatory is a Catholic belief, not a Protestant one.