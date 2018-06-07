YP Letters: Undemocratic Libs Dems collude with EU to block Brexit

From: J A King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

IN a recent Channel 4 documentary on Brexit, I was astounded to see a Liberal Democrat MEP actually colluding with the EU negotiators to try to scupper the negotiations with the UK, and stop the UK getting a good deal, to the point of trying to stop Brexit altogether.

That I consider a bit rich coming from a so-called ‘Democrat’, colluding with undemocratic, unelected EU negotiators. The time has come for the Liberals to drop ‘Democrats’ from their name.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU president, openly states that the UK will not leave the EU. Well, what more would you expect from an unelected leader whose only interest is to keep the UK in the United States of Europe at all cost and to keep control of our trade, borders, laws, migration and sovereignty?

It is the EU that is desperate to keep the UK in the EU to keep funding their undemocratic expenses and projects.

I’m still waiting to see their published accounts. Should a private company not declare their accounts, they would be taken to court.

From: Robert Bottamley, Thorn Road, Hedon.

JOHN Turley (The Yorkshire Post, June 4) wondered if I would describe as undemocratic, voters who continued to support the Labour party following the 2015 Conservative election victory with a vote share of 37 per cent.

The reply is that of course I wouldn’t: people are entitled to continue supporting whichever party they prefer.

But if, on the other hand, the same voters had conspired to reverse the legitimate result almost as soon as the ballot boxes were collected in, then the answer to your correspondent’s question is that I certainly would regard them as undemocratic.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

ITALY’S problems point up EU failings which need answering. Those who would prefer us to remain in the EU have, for too long, failed to address its shortcomings, in particular the democratic deficit and the unsustainability of the euro.

The serious situation developing in Italy embodies both those problems.

For too long our governments have failed to “read the Riot Act” to the EU about the dangers they have courted with an unsustainable euro, and, for too long Angela Merkel, regarded by many as a safe pair of hands, has sat on her hands.