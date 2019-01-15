YP Letters: Uneasy parallels with 1939 as Britain prepares for Brexit vote

From: Ross Taggart, The Avenue, Eaglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees.

A WESTMINSTER Parliament packed with squabbling political pygmies; a once strong nation brought low by years of mismanagement and vote catching; a prime minister forced to go cap in hand to Europe to be duly humiliated, nevertheless triumphantly returning with an ‘agreement’ that on closer inspection proved to be worse than useless; a government at the 11th hour and 59th minute at last preparing for the inevitable. The Yorkshire Post reader will immediately recognise my description of the mess this nation was in during the January of 1939 exactly 80 years ago.

It is, of course, unthinkable that such events could be repeated in the January of 2019.

Our country, once again at a vital juncture in this existence, could surely not be condemned to suffer a veritable groundhog day; to be once again brought low by politicians, so intent on their petty plotting and scheming, that they refuse to co-operate for the public good; politicians incapable, or unwilling, to learn anything from the lessons of history. Or have I missed something? Surely not...

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

FOLLOWING the narrow defeat of the Government via an amendment to the Finance Bill (The Yorkshire Post, January 9), the simple truth is that the London Labour Party, a fully Remainer group, is bullying all Labour Leave voters, especially in the North and Midlands, by lining up behind the blatant attempt to cancel Brexit.

London is the centre of UK immigration, and is taking the lead against all the other regions within England which voted 54.7 percent in favour of Leave.

From: Harry Brooke, Meanwood, Leeds.

CHANNEL 4’s well-acted Brexit: The Uncivil War confirmed that the egocentric, metropolitan elite still don’t get it. All they did was to compound Remain’s inevitable loss. The most noticeable thing about the programme, apart from the obligatory slagging-off of Nigel Farage and Arron Banks, was the focus on the Oxbridge-educated elite so despised by those living outside the M25.

From: Carol Reed, Doncaster.

RICHARD Hopwood (The Yorkshire Post, January 11) on the subject of ‘leavers knowing what they voted for’. I respectfully point out that as clairvoyance is not an exact science (yet!), no one knew what they were voting for.