YP Letters: Unintended consequences of second home tax in Yorkshire Dales

From: Ian and Alison Wharton, Swaledale.

REGARDING the proposed increase in the council tax paid on second homes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, we are fully supportive of the desire to rejuvenate the area and attract young families to live in the Yorkshire Dales National Park (The Yorkshire Post, January 26).

However, the current proposal appears fundamentally flawed and illogical. The main issue affecting the number of young people leaving the area is not an absence of affordable housing, rather a lack of career opportunities.

We are concerned that the proposal has many unintended consequences for the whole of the Dales community.

Undoubtedly permanent residents, tradesmen and local businesses would be affected by a depressed housing market and reduced demand for services; along with the detrimental effect to the good reputation of the National Park Authority.

It is important that a balanced debate between all stakeholders, based on sound analytical data and impact assessments, takes place to develop appropriate solutions; unlike the current proposal which is ill-considered and probably illegal.

Thank you for giving us the opportunity to air our concerns on this issue.