YP Letters: United States of Europe was price of overturned referenda

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

FRANCE, Ireland, Holland and Norway all saw referenda results overturned with words and assurances that meant little as the United States of Europe was created.

Do we really have no confidence in our own country? This time our politicians may well sell our democracy and freedom cheap as we turn our backs on trade deals with the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Israel, Australia, the Commonwealth, South America and Japan and be governed by Brussels.

And even if we remain, we will have no opts-outs on any issue under the Lisbon Treaty. I can’t see us standing for it. This struggle for our democracy is only just starting.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

IN denouncing “the EU mob”, T Marston cites Winston Churchill as “the only PM who understood Europe”. This is the leader who, in a speech in Zurich in 1946 opined: “We must build a kind of United States of Europe. In this way only will hundreds of millions of toilers be able to regain the simple joys and hopes which make life worth living.”

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

I CAN’T help feeling that the stories about empty shelves if we pull out of the EU without a deal are the latest scare tactics by those who want to us to remain (The Yorkshire Post, January 29). Still we’ve had Project Fear before, and the public weren’t conned.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

DICK Lindley (The Yorkshire Post, January 25), like many Brexiteers, berates the so- called Remoaners for not accepting the referendum result, and demanding a second referendum.

However if there were to be another referendum (unlikely), and Remain won, then the Brexiteer politicians would have only themselves to blame for not accepting the outcome of the 2016 referendum either, and the subsequent 2017 general election, in which more people actually voted for political parties (Lab, Lib Dem, Green, SNP, Plaid Cymru) that supported a soft Brexit or no Brexit, rather than a Hard Brexit (Con and Ukip).

Contrary to what he suggests, the majority of those who voted Remain were prepared to accept the result subject to sensible compromises which recognised the 52:48 split.