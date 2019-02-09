YP Letters: Unnecessary stress from our energy provider

From: Pam Whittaker, Castle Bolton, Leyburn.

CONAL Gregory’s article (The Yorkshire Post, February 2) ticking off energy providers struck a particular chord with me. Initial warnings that Npower were looking into my account stated that my account was not eligible for back-bill write-off.

However, on November 26, 2018, I received a £2,715 bill from Npower covering a period from November 2013 to August 2018. I knew I could not possibly owe this amount and immediately sent off a complaint letter. Plus, despite the fact that my account was the subject of an Ombudsman’s inquiry covering 2013 to the end of 2015 which I understood had been resolved, Npower had gone back over a six-year period.

During the course of their investigation, I received six bills for different amounts (still going back to 2013) and a letter saying they were going to take me to court. Over an eight-week period we exchanged some 20 emails, I sent proof of payments and eventually the case handler at Npower said she had involved an ‘expert’ to resolve my case. The outcome was a credit of over £500!

This whole episode was totally unnecessary and, as Mr Gregory stated, the stress involved in dealing with this was enormous and I got to the point where I did not want to open any envelope from Npower.