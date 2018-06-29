YP Letters: Unsporting losers in the Brexit stakes

From: R Hartley, Shadwell Lane, Leeds.

IMAGINE a Flat race with just two horses – one named Remain and one Leave. Remain’s syndicate has unlimited funds at its disposal and many influential members. They predict such things as World War Three, house prices going down, jobs lost and the economy collapsing if their horse doesn’t win.

Leave’s syndicate has voluntary funds only and promise a future true democracy without outside interference if their horse wins.

During the race – a Flat race remember – the Remain supporters keep putting up fences to obstruct Leave.

President Obama tells Leave’s supporters that they will be last in the queue for trade deals. EU ministers promise insecurity against terrorist threats. Bank chief Mark Carney foretells economic disaster.

Against all odds, Leave wins. Have those dire predictions come to pass? No. However, Remain’s syndicate won’t accept the result. How unsporting is that?

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

KIRKLEES voted by around 55 per cent to leave the EU (54.7 per cent to 45.3 per cent). Yet none of the Kirklees MPs supports a real Brexit. There are three basic principles brought into play here: decision; precedent; and independence.

Parliament agreed to give us the decision to make. The precedent was the 1975 referendum on staying in the “Common Market”. The leading “No” campaigner back then, Labour MP Tony Benn, stated: “When the British people speak, everyone, including members of Parliament, should tremble before their decision...” No party or group of MPs prevented full implementation in 1975. Unlike today.

Remainers appear to think that the UK is incapable of being independent. The reality is that the UK is perfectly capable of being as independent of the EU as most of the rest of the world is.

Kirklees MPs should be ashamed of their attempts to snatch our decision away from us.

From: Edward White, Huntingdon Crescent, Sheffield.

HARDLY a day goes by without a polititian, business or individual stating that the country should stay in the single market and customs union. Can any of these people explain how we stay in the single market without accepting the free movement of people, one of the four freedoms which is a condition of being in the market?

As to the customs union, how can we stay in it, yet be free to negotiate our own trade deals? No longer having to accept the free movement of people, and the many other restrictions the EU places on us, were major factors influencing Leave voters.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

ACCORDING to reports, there appears to be the possibility of a trade war developing between the US and the rest of the world.

The result of this conflict will most definitely have catastrophic outcomes, resulting in a reduction in the capacity of essential services such as those of the NHS, policing and important infrastructure.

There will be an increase in unemployment, greater poverty and a general worldwide slump.

Nations have been down this cobbled, slippery and rough road previously. Why do people and politicians never learn from the errors of their predecessors?

From: David Gray, Liversedge.

LIKE Barrie Crowther (The Yorkshire Post, June 25), I consider the points Les Brook makes are extremely good.

But it is erroneous to state that the Leave campaign did not have these points in mind at the time of the referendum. These points were being quoted in different ways and often.

I detect yet another attempt to rubbish the result.

Our outcome would be more positive if the EU knew that we are strongly behind our negotiators and we expect a straight and positive negotiation.

Yes we need democracy, but all the time and effort being spent on trying to catch ‘our other side’ out is just deflecting the negotiators from their task.

From: JKM Krawiec, Station Road, North Thoresby.

NOT only do I disagree with Don Wood, who states people knew what they were voting for, when all evidence point to the contrary, but he gets his basic facts wrong (The Yorkshire Post, June 25).

The Leave campaign got 51.9 per cent and Remain 48.1 per cent of those who voted, so they did not win by a clear four per cent as stated.

Cricket lost to TV audience

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

IT really is a pity that our comprehensive thrashing of Australia in the recent ODI series was not on free-to-air television. Then it might inspire others to take up cricket, as happened after the Ashes triumph of 2005.

As for the County Championship, why doesn’t Yorkshire try and get some local coverage on ITV? I’m sure it’d attract a great deal of interest and be a welcome break from the usual diet of cookery programmes and property porn.

Caught in a modern web

From: JC Penn, Hedon, Hull.

WHAT is happening to our world? We are all becoming prisoners of Big Brother’s World Wide Web – the internet, social media and Twitter are taking over control of our lives.

State control is also taking over our lives in a way which is very close to communism. Capitalism is totally out of control, greed and selfishness prevail in our lives.

What happened to love and generosity?