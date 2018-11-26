YP Letters: Using levers of power on Brexit to support Remain agenda

From: John Wainwright, Dewsbury Road, Tingley, Wakefield.

SOME people suggest that the problems agreeing the draft Brexit Withdrawal Agreement are proof that it was never going to be possible to do so in the way we were told during the referendum, but the truth is somewhat more sinister.

After 29 months of convoluted and staged ‘negotiations’ managed by those with their hands on the levers of power, we have arrived at the stage they planned to reach where whatever deal was on offer would be guaranteed by the EU and its British collaborators to be so bad that those same people could then say “there, we told you so, we would be better off staying in”.

That is why the real negotiations were known only to the PM and her small clique of ‘advisors’, even to the extent that the rest if the Cabinet and even the designated Brexit Secretary (twice) were kept in the dark until the last minute so as to spring the trap without revealing how much was being given away.

This is all made clear when, after all her earlier encouraging words, Theresa May now says “it’s my deal or no deal or no Brexit”.

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

I’D like to congratulate Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns for her Brexit speech (The Yorkshire Post, November 22). She presented some very interesting statistics about trust and about the constituencies that voted ‘Leave’. It would be even more interesting if the latter information were to be expanded to highlight MPs who do not respect their constituents’ votes – and who apparently consider they know better than their constituents. Those MPs should be discarded if the country doesn’t leave, and leave in the fashion that their constituents expected; not half out, while being half in.

From: Nick Martinkek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

IN 50 years of watching British politics, I don’t think I have witnessed anything as bizarre as our MPs, including Theresa May, convincing themselves that Leave meant Remain. MPs have taken a national opportunity and turned it into a constitutional and political crisis.

From: David H Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

IT is said people did not know what they were voting for in June 2016. May I correct this and say that many did – especially those who remember what life was like pre-Common Market and pre EU.