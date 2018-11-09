YP Letters: Vital work of advanced clinical practitioners in supporting our doctors

From: Benjamin Huntly, Normanton.

IN response to recent correspondence, I am a trainee advanced nurse practitioner.

Advanced clinical practitioners, to give the correct term, are a group of professionals from many backgrounds including nurses, paramedics, physiotherapists and pharmacists. This list is not exclusive.

YP Letters: Patients should accept no substitute for a fully-trained doctor

We are practitioners that have a number of years experience in the relevant field and are now working at an advanced level. To become an ACP you have to complete a three-year Masters degree on top of the professional degree and experience you already have. As an ACP, we provide the bulk of the medical-led care to patients in a time of reducing numbers of doctors, and also a reduction in both hours and wages.

YP Letters: Nurse practitioners undergo years of training

I am not a mock doctor and I do not want to be a doctor. I am a nurse, I am proud of being a nurse.

When working on the wards as “just a nurse”, I have often stopped doctors from making errors with prescriptions that were not in the best interests of the patients.

The next time I am unwell I hope there is an advanced clinical practitioner with experience near me and not a doctor who has just walked out of medical school.