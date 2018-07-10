YP Letters: Wartime spirit means we will endure hardship for Brexit

From: Malcolm Meneaud, Alwoodley, Leeds.

ANTHONY Gledhill (The Yorkshire Post, July 6) not only implores in vain about Brexit, but also makes many misleading and untrue statements

Where are the news items and opinion polls which show the change in public opinion? Maybe he relies on the BBC too much!?

As he says, there are daily warnings of dire consequences of Brexit, but we had plenty of these from Remain before the referendum (few of which materialised) and the majority still voted to leave.

Which suggests to me that, contrary to his view that “no one voted to be poorer”, millions of voters were prepared to accept that there might be a cost to our exit from the unelected, bureaucratic, flawed, unreformable and failing EU.

Contrary to his belief, I would suggest that, having once before fought a war that was at enormous cost in financial and human terms to preserve our liberal democracy, the majority of Leave voters are prepared to accept some short-term hardship in order to regain our democracy and rule of law, control of our borders and fishing grounds, reject the corrupt CAP and trade freely, as an independent nation, with the rest of the world.

Perhaps, in popular business management terms, he should see this as an “investment” rather than a “cost”.

From: James Hinchliffe, Beck Lane, Bingley.

I LOOK forward to The Yorkshire Post on Fridays, particularly to read Bill Carmichael’s contribution.

Yet again it is the Eurocrats that are “running scared” of a successful Brexit (The Yorkshire Post, July 6).

It is these overpaid, over-powerful, unelected bureaucrats that do not want a Brexit. Many of Europe’s leaders are hoping it will be a success, and may well follow, to free their country of the expensive euro shackles.

It is to be hoped that Theresa May will be able to convince her weakened, unfaithful Cabinet to support her and that she will be able to continue to achieve the Brexit that the majority of the country voted for.

If a Brexit is not achieved, and we have to remain shackled to a pathetic EU, then they will have us exactly where they want us – going back with a begging bowl and to follow their commands.

From: Barrie Crowther, Wakefield.

WITH the resignation of David Davis, it is now time for other principled Leave MPs to stand up and be counted.