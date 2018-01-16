YP Letters: We all have to show our CVs, so why don’t would-be MPs?

From: CR Lancaster, Bradford Road, Guiseley, Leeds.

WHAT do you really know about your MP?

Whenever I applied for a new position throughout my years in employment, I was required to submit a comprehensive CV detailing, in full, my educational background, academic and professional qualifications, working experience, previous positions held and achievements.

When was the last time that any prospective Parliamentary candidate provided the electorate with anything approaching this volume of information as proof of their capability?

Isn’t it time that we, the electorate, demanded that candidates in both national and local government elections provided such detailed information at the commencement of their electioneering campaign rather than relying on the party “spin” leaflets which fall on our doormats?

Maybe that way we will avoid electing those ill-equipped, incompetent, incapable, pretentious and dubious candidates who now frequent the Commons, supposedly on our behalf.

Furthermore, there are over 820 appointees to the House of Lords which sits for approximately 170 days each year entitled to the £300 tax-free daily allowance. Can we really afford these unelected individuals?

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

REGARDING Theresa May’s Cabinet reshuffle, it was wrong for Rotherham-born Education Secretary Justine Greening to be forced out of office when she has been so effective in drawing on her own invaluable knowledge of how education works within the state school system and where improvements to create equality of opportunity for young people are so vital.

She clearly has put her priorities in the field of education above any ambitions of continued ministerial success and for that she is to be congratulated. She will be badly missed for her down to earth approach, where social mobility and equal opportunity for all set her in a political Tory class of her own.

From: Elisabeth Baker, Leeds.

NIGEL Farage’s new optimism about the potential result of a possible second Brexit referendum is the same as Theresa May’s optimism about the result of the General Election last June.

I write as a fervent supporter of Brexit.