YP Letters: We are well-positioned to thrive as EU only faces collapse

From: Philip Bartey, Lower Wyke Green, Bradford.

After all the rhetoric by doom-mongers claiming the UK economy would collapse as a consequence of Brexit preparations, where are we now?

The UK economy is ahead of Spain, Italy and Germany.

The EU and Italy are at loggerheads following Italy’s slide into recession. Spain has announced a snap general election.

Forecasters are predicting the collapse of the EU. The yellow jackets are threatening to bring down the French government.

Italy and France are at loggerheads with each other. The EU is in disarray.

Is this the European Union that some wish to remain a party to?

The UK has already lined up several trading relationships outside the EU and President Trump has announced even greater trading arrangements will be swiftly set up between the UK and US benefitting manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and technology for starters worth some £12.8bn whilst some Brits are still crying about the threat posed by the import of bleached chickens.

The Italian government has approached the UK as it wants to preserve and build upon the great trade that currently exists between our two countries post-Brexit by forming a bilateral trading agreement.

I think we will find more EU countries wishing to follow Italy’s lead to ensure trading arrangements between the UK are established to maintain continuity.

I predict the EU will lose its legitimacy and collapse into a black hole.

The future will be driven by business and the people, and less by shambolic politicians who have collectively lost legitimacy and trust with the people across the expanse of the EU including here in the UK.

Trading arrangements will take place post-Brexit because there is too much at stake.

There are three forces in play that will thwart any kind of disruptive political game playing.

Firstly, the people of Europe and the UK have found their voice and spoken in favour of change.

Secondly, businesses will continue to do business with each other, driven by market demand, and thirdly the human and business desire for self-preservation will ensure that the UK and individual nations will thrive post-Brexit with or without an EU deal.