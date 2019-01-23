YP Letters: We can’t go backwards over Brexit

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

SENSIBLE stuff from Justine Greening (The Yorkshire Post, January 19) apart from suggesting another referendum.

Justine Greening: How party politics – and Brexit – is putting the nation at risk

It’s true that the country is divided, but it wasn’t the referendum that caused it. It’s been politicians’ reactions to it – before, during and more so, since. They, plus the Establishment, aroused the disillusioned Remain-voting electorate. Another referendum is more likely to exponentially multiply that division.

Yes, party politics is playing a huge part. But that, plus non-acceptance of the referendum result by many not in politics, has caused the impasse; then the ill-conceived proposed route forward encouraged the anti-Brexit campaigners, and amplified it.

But the route forward is not backwards. This is the one occasion in anyone’s lifetime that the need to accept the democracy we know, like it or not, is crucial. But don’t we all really know that anyway?

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

AS a teacher of French and Spanish of 25 years experience, I am delighted that my ultimate boss, Education Secretary Damian Hinds, has announced that secondary schools in England will be able to apply for money to take poorer pupils overseas on school exchanges.

If Mr Hinds is really interested in young people doing well, then he would campaign to retain the precious freedom of movement that has allowed our students to study, work and live in Europe and which gives a practical application to languages studied.

But he’s more interested in his own career in the rattlesnake pit that is Tory party than in the welfare of the young people whose interests he should champion.

My preference is for a second referendum pitching Theresa May’s deal against Remain. If young people aged 16 and 17 were also allowed to vote – and why not as they are preparing their future either through UCAS or apprenticeships? – then I predict a decisive 20 million voting Remain.

From: Roger Backhouse, Upper Poppleton, York.

TOM Richmond writes a good column, but I must disagree with him on why Jeremy Corbyn should enage in discussions about Brexit with Theresa May (The Yorkshire Post, January 19).

Corbyn is the only Commons party leader with a history of opposing membership of the EU, though he backtracked under pressure from his MPs during the referendum campaign. Even so, his support for Remain was criticised as lukewarm by many with good reason.

Mrs May’s problems are entirely because her own side are badly split and won’t back her deal with Brussels. Jeremy Corbyn should not be expected to bail out a divided government. If Corbyn were Prime Minister, and in a similar position, you can be sure no Conservative would try to help him.

From: Barry Foster, Whitby.

POOR Diane Abbott (The Yorkshire Post, January 21) complaining about her treatment by Fiona Bruce on last week’s BBC Question Time.

I would have thought Ms Abbott was firm and big enough to look after herself. In some respects she did. But I do not agree with her.

In my view, it was an excellent programme.

Ms Abbott, like many people, does not want us to leave the EU and she cannot complain if others do not agree with her.

I gave up watching Question Time months ago. I always got quite irritated. I decided to give the new presenter Fiona Bruce a try.

What I saw was fair, and she did an excellent job. See you this week.

From: John Fielden, Halifax.

I HAVE been taking more than a casual interest in the political goings-on surrounding the UK leaving the EU, particularly as the leaving date currently approaches.

As a logical person, I came down on the side of Leave. And I was, and am, shocked by the amount of Remainers who come across as ‘big babies’ who cannot take no deal for an answer.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

WHAT a mess the country has got itself into over the issue of exiting the EU.

In 2016 the country voted to leave but, unfortunately, we have a Parliament and a Civil Service who are staunch Remainers. These individuals are not fulfilling the will of the people, and in many cases that of their constituents, as they feel they know better.

I can’t be the only one who can see no way out of this impasse apart from leaving without any deal, and making our own way, as we have done many times in the past.

Parking fees controversy

From: Tim Bradshaw, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

IT is good to hear that Labour councillor Tim Mickleburgh has the confidence to air his views contrary to his revered leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in realising that hospital car parks cost money and should charge parking fees – rightly or wrongly (The Yorkshire Post, January 18).

Unfortunately his views revert back to his leader’s when he indicates car owners should pay to visit those in hospital.

Does he have connections with taxi companies who supply a much appreciated ‘free parking’ alternative?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IF hospital parking charges are abolished, it will mean even less money for patients, as the NHS will still have to pay to make sure motorists use designated spaces.

The real issue is why hospitals receive such a small portion of the amount collected by management companies on their behalf. That is the question which needs to be answered.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

PUT hospital parking charges to a referendum. And then hold another one to make sure of the outcome. That will solve everything. Not.