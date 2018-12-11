YP Letters: We must help our high streets all year round

From: Chris Whitwood, Deputy Leader, Yorkshire Party.

IF the personal touch of the high street is to exist outside our collective nostalgia and survive the harsh light of economic reality (Kate Hardcastle, The Yorkshire Post, December 6), we must ensure small/medium enterprises and town-centre market traders can compete.

Should councils be more flexible over parking charges?

Kate Hardcastle on why retial lessons of the past hold key to the future

I was pleased therefore last week to read that Doncaster Council will again be offering free car parking at Markets Car Park, St George’s Car Park and Colonnades Car Park after 2pm until January 4.

Doncaster Council should be praised for taking a step in the right direction. Nevertheless, we must remember that as important as this time of year is, businesses have to survive all year round.

If Yorkshire’s village, town and city centres are truly going to prosper, such initiatives must extend throughout the year.

Therefore, the Yorkshire Party will continue to champion local businesses that are at the heart of our communities and Yorkshire’s future success.