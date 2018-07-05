YP Letters: We must stop a national act of Brexit self-harm

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

THERE is growing concern about the mental health of teenagers in the UK. Schools are reporting increasing levels of stress and “low spirits”, both of which might manifest themselves in student self-harm. PE teachers are wary of youngsters who insist on keeping their arms forever covered because all too often an arm revealed shows up self-inflicted cuts.

Teachers – and governors – are quite right to seek to act in these circumstances and work towards prevention.

I was a teacher for 30 years and remain a secondary school governor, so I have some knowledge of this topic.

By the same token I have some knowledge of economics (my teaching subject) and considerable experience of politics. I therefore make it my task persistently to write to newspapers advising against the dangers of Brexit.

If Brexit goes ahead, it will be a huge act of self-harm.

This is not just my opinion but the view of every dispassionate organisation – be it the government’s own OBR or an independent institute (IFS) or numerous academic economists in our best universities.

Harm is already taking place (the slowdown of foreign investment into the UK and the acceleration of investment out).

It is time to stop the self-harm.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

WHAT is it with our current Parliamentarians that they don’t understand the simple English word “Leave”?

Are they thick – as some of them have called us Leave voters? Many MPs are behaving exactly as they did during the expenses scandal: being underhand, selfish, greedy, and cheating the voter. Do they imagine we won’t notice their dishonourable jockeying? Just because they don’t like what we voted for is no excuse.

Under the rules set by Parliament itself we were offered two choices only: Remain or Leave, not some weird half-in/half-out fudge.

Under the rules, we voted to leave the EU to become an independent nation. Neither the Government, the civil service, big business, Parliament, nor the EU is entitled to alter the people’s choice. They cannot pretend that different negotiating strategies should end in anything other than the destiny we chose – Leave.

From: JA King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

THE reason the EU is playing hard to get is that should the UK leave on reasonable terms, as we should, and make a success of it, as we will, lots of countries from within the EU will be desperate to follow suit.

Fracking still looms

From: Sue Cuthbert, Newton on Rawcliffe.

I WISH to thank Councillor Paul Andrews for his letter “Only a matter of time before fracking back with a vengeance” (The Yorkshire Post, June 29).

He draws attention to the very serious situation of having fracking in Ryedale and many other parts of Yorkshire.

Residents who live along the A170 route from Helmsley to East Ayton may be unaware that they live within a PEDL. This is a licence granted by the present Government to allow companies to explore for shale gas.

Very worryingly, this licence is held by the petro-chemical company Ineos. They need this gas for the production of cheap plastics and, as Councillor Andrews says, they will stop at nothing to get what they want. They care nothing for people, the environment or our livelihoods.

This Government is encouraging everyone to reduce their use of plastics, as it is now a global problem. The BBC Blue Planet TV programme has made us even more aware of this.

For the Government to be promoting fracking, while at the same time saying that plastic usage should be drastically cut back, shows what double standards they have.

People to whom I have recently spoken think that the threat of fracking has gone away, but, in fact, it is more real than ever.

Port roads need upgrade

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

THE upgrading of the A63 at Castle Street, Hull, needs now to be prioritised to help Associated British Ports (ABP) in trading for Britain, which it advertises at every port entrance.

Residents of East Hull and Holderness need to lobby their MPs for an ‘orientation and destination’ survey to be funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) as this major road will be of greater importance post-Brexit.

Let’s hope Chris Grayling and his team do not miss the boat.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

IF Brexit is not to hit trade, access to Yorkshire ports like Hull needs improving now – not 10 years down the line.

Lack of public transport

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

WE are forever being told to leave our cars at home and use public transport, but there are two good reasons why people ignore that advice in some areas.

Take the fiasco of Thameslink and Northern which prove that public transport is a no-no for people with appointments, or who wish to get to work on time.

Then there are areas where public transport is sparse, sometimes running only a couple of days a week.

Funny money

From: Max Nottingham, Lincoln.

EDDIE Mair is a great broadcaster. I am sorry he is leaving the BBC.

But when broadcasters talk about their salaries, it always seems like funny money to most workers in the country.