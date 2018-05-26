YP Letters: What action is Government taking on latest rail shambles?

THIS is an open letter that Halifax MP Holly Lynch has sent to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling this week on behalf of her constituents – and this region.

Dear Rt Hon Chris Grayling MP,

I write with regards to the appalling level of service currently being provided across the Arriva Rail North (Northern) network.

I am sure that you will have seen the reports of mass service cancellations, severe delays and cancelled stops.

Peak time commuter trains are facing particular disruption, with those services that are running seeing unacceptable overcrowding.

Yesterday nine services were fully cancelled from Halifax and, at the time of writing, today at least 12 have been scrapped.

It appears that following the timetable changes on Sunday this atrocious service is getting worse as the week goes on, not better.

This is having a detrimental impact on the working lives of my constituents.

Commuters are telling me they are having to drive to their places of work, costing them more for parking and resulting in longer journey times.

Across the North, those who are still using the trains are being unavoidably late for work – causing harm to our companies and our economy.

The Government’s talk of a Northern Powerhouse is looking like a bad joke to those unable to even get to work on time.

Northern states that most of the current cancellations are due to a shortage of train drivers; does your Department share this view?

If so, why haven’t enough train drivers been hired and trained?

And, before they introduced the new timetable, had Northern made you aware that they were anticipating this level of disruption due to staff shortages?

It seems implausible that the operator would not have calculated how many staff would be required across its network.

I would be grateful if you could outline what action the Government is taking to ensure that Northern urgently improves its performance and provides a more reliable service to my constituents.

I thank you for your assistance and look forward to hearing from you.

Yours sincerely,

Holly Lynch.