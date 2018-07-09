YP Letters: When Brexit is Remain without representation

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

IT seems confirmed now, that despite the largest mandate a Government has had in electoral history, when the votes of each and every voter, for once, made difference, Mrs May wants her Cabinet to sign up to ensure that Brexit means Remain without representation.

And remain without the possibility of a comprehensive trade deal with the United States.

Great timing as she welcomes President Trump before a critical summit of NATO in which he will criticise the countries we will now have to continue to subsidise. She is apparently swayed by big business, not votes in a democratic referendum.

From: Alan Machin, Bessacarr, Doncaster.

I HAD to smile when John Cole (The Yorkshire Post, July 5) claimed, as a teacher for 30 years, his subject was economics. As such ,you have to question his obsession with being a member of the EU, an organisation which for every £2 you give it you receive £1 back and they tell you how to spend it.

Not I suggest a very prudent or sustainable fiscal policy to inculcate in the young.