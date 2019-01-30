YP Letters: When will Westminster act over transport?

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

IT is said Margaret Thatcher claimed “if a man is still using public transport at 25, he is a failure”. Around the same time, this 40-something “failure” and many others chose grossly underfunded British Rail for the Harrogate-Leeds commute.

As the roads worsened, the numbers grew despite John Major’s desperate privatisation, soaring fares and the introduction of ‘calling points’, ‘stakeholder managers’ and other suitspeak gibberish.

MP Andrew Jones’s claim of “a ringing success” rings decidedly hollow (The Yorkshire Post, January 24). Many of us hoped that he might see his remit at the Department for Transport to catch up on decades of Tory and Labour under-investment.

In Tom Richmond’s column, he appears to be toeing the party line and trying to justify London’s Graylingesque duplicity. In singing the praises of private sector investment, Andrew overlooked the fact that they have had 25 years to sort out the comparatively simple upgrading of the Harrogate line and others like it. Along with water and energy, effective public transport underpins industry, commerce and the whole social structure. To be effective, it must be both reliable and affordable. This is understood in mainland Europe, but not in the UK. When will Westminster act accordingly?