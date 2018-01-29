YP Letters: Where is modern Churchill who can lead us out of the EU?

From: Mike Smith, Birkby, Huddersfield.

JOHN Cole (The Yorkshire Post, January 25) challenges the validity of the EU referendum result on the grounds of a simple majority with the suggestion that a two-thirds minimum should have been set.

The probable explanation no minimum was set is that David Cameron and his advisers never imagined in their wildest dreams the country would vote ‘Out’.

A regional analysis of the referendum reveals a concentration of Remainers in areas most likely benefiting from the EU financial gravy train in one way or another.

There never was a plan ‘B’ and Brexit is now a shambles. The problem is we lack the statesmanship of leaders like Winston Churchill and Clement Attlee who, in the Second World War, subordinated their personal political ideologies and combined their talents to address a national crisis – and a crisis is what we have.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

I REALLY am getting quite an affection for John Cole’s persistence in telling us that we were foolish to vote to leave the EU (The Yorkshire Post, January 25).

If he thinks the EU is so wonderful, might I suggest that he moves to one of the countries he so admires?

Theresa May needs all of us to get behind the democratic vote to leave with the best possible deal and carping doesn’t help.

From: P J Blackshaw, Cleckheaton.

I USED to have strong feelings of disagreement with John Cole. Now I only have feelings of sympathy.

The poor man seems incapable of accepting that the referendum was a victory for those wishing to leave the EU and that is what is going to happen.

It’s not a phrase I like but please, Mr Cole, man up and accept the result.

Your whining is becoming rather tiresome.

From: Janet Berry, Hambleton.

DARKEST Hour is a brilliant film and Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, and Kristin Scott Thomas as his wife Clemmie, are superb. It makes you proud and rather humble that we had such a strong leader. If we had not, we could well have been taken over by Nazi Germany. A sobering thought! We now need a strong leader. One of the reasons we voted to leave the EU was because Germany was becoming far too powerful followed by the French.