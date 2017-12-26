YP Letters: Where is the revolt to save the NHS?

From: John Carlisle, Sheffield.

GIVEN the number of letters in over the last few weeks about the Sheffield trees fiasco, I am left wondering why this amount of energy and correspondence cannot be generated in defence of the NHS?

The NHS is crisis, almost terminal crisis, due entirely to a deliberate strategy of de-funding and ruthless reorganisation by Jeremy Hunt and Simon Stevens to privatise it.

It is what we, in Africa, called the strategy of the hyena, where one attacks the face of the buffalo while the others tear out lumps of flesh so that while it is being distracted by the frontal attack (Hunt) it is bleeding to death from the constant sniping (Stevens).

It is a slow, agonising, but inevitable death unless the rest of the herd pays attention and comes to the rescue.

That, dear citizen is you! But you are not paying attention, yet, and the day you have to put your hand in your pocket to pay for your child’s treatment, you will deeply regret it. And then, you probably blame the overworked staff for your plight.

At the Totley hustings in the last election there was not a single question – not one – about the NHS. And because of this Hunt continues to destroy our greatest institution.

I can only beg you to challenge the NHS leaders in Sheffield to say no to Hunt’s destructive demands, and to demand that our own MPs take a stand for our NHS and for good of Sheffield.

The trees can be replanted, but the NHS will never recover unless we revolt now.

From: James Fenner, Sheffield.

FOR months now we’ve heard that the NHS is in crisis – hasn’t this always been the case for the past few decades? – as it is not meeting its targets for seeing A&E patients in the required timeframe.

Yes by all means throw more money at it, and those of us who do pay taxes, I’m sure, wouldn’t begrudge paying an extra 1p if it were to go to dedicated, front line services and not paying for additional ‘suits’ sat in a back office, playing with spreadsheets.

However, one factor that never seems to get mentioned when patient numbers versus NHS resources is mentioned is that back in 1948 when the NHS was started, the UK population was 50.2 million. When the NHS targets were introduced in 2004, it was 59.9 million.

Since 2004 until the present day, recognised net immigration has added, year on year, 250,000 additional people to the UK in addition to an increasing ageing population.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics for 2017 put the population at 65.6 million, rising to between 67.5 to 70 million by 2020.

I can only speak of a few attendances at the Hallamshire and Northern General Hospitals over the past couple of years.

While I’ve had to sit and wait for treatment, it was first class when I received it. Maybe it’s time politicians stopped playing politics with the NHS and got together in an all party group to sort out a long-term solution.

In the meantime, perhaps the waiting times need to be readjusted and we accept a longer wait?

From: Carolyn Witt, Whitby.

I SEE from reports that the Royal College of Nursing has concerns about how the care needs of the vulnerable people in Whitby are going to be met following the news that hundreds of clinics are at risk.

There is also a report that plans for another 74 houses have been recommended for approval.

Where are all the occupants of these houses going to get any treatment they need in case of emergencies, or to see a consultant? We need our hospital to be used to its fullest potential. It is scary to think of how much more can be taken from Whitby, and, in the meantime more people coming to live in a town.

No doubt the land on which our hospital is now situated will command prime currency for development, so I guess we will be expected to get to Scarborough Hospital.

Not everyone has transport so it’s a case of getting a bus or, depending on why we need to get there, a taxi. I want this town to have proper hospital care for everyone.

From: Graham Linforth, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

PLEASE may I use your letters column to thank all the staff in the X ray department at Dewsbury Hospital, and in particular Ms TG Archer, who helped our daughter, who has MS?

They were a credit to the hospital and a godsend to our daughter. Thank you.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

AFTER five years in which hospital waiting times have become longer, how is Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt still in the job? Things have only got worse since his appointment in 2012.

Concern over emissions

From: Barry Crossland, Elland Lane, Elland.

I AM suprised that so little mention has been made of the impact of exhaust emissions from diesel cars.

It is estimated that 40,000 premature deaths in the UK are caused by these emissions.

Also, evidence is building that children and people with lung problems are suffering.

With the steep-sided valleys and the number of diesel vehicles, I suspect that residents of Calderdale will be having their health damaged.

The Government has spent over £300,000 of taxpayers’ money defending its incompetence in court and lost.

In Calderdale, it is difficult to find out whether pollution levels breach World Health Organisation limits.

However, given the serious nature of the problem, I think that Calderdale MBC should enlighten us.