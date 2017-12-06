YP Letters: Whiff of hypocrisy over Remainers’ call for free trade deal

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

NO one seems to have asked the basic question – why is the Government trying to negotiate a free trade (zero tariff) deal with the EU in the first place?

Both the Government and “Continuity” Remain say they are desperate for a free trade deal. So desperate that they will compromise UK independence, and bribe the EU with our money instead of funding the NHS and other services.

Yet the Remainers are vocal admirers of the EU. But the EU hides behind its own, often very high, protective tariff wall. It looks like the Remainers want to eat their cake and keep it: they’d sell out UK independence for a free trade deal, but keep the EU’s protectionism. That is a contradictory position. Others might call it Remain hypocrisy.

If free trade is the best policy, we shouldn’t be in the protectionist EU. If the Remainers were correct that EU tariffs are best, then we don’t need free trade deals. In that case we can just continue with the existing WTO deal which we already use for our overseas trade in goods and services, set at EU tariff levels. It can’t be that the Remainers are just out to cause trouble, can it?

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

THERE is little doubt that the EU negotiators are no longer interested in realistic negotiations, but are trying to bully us into forking out billions to leave.

We should simply tell them that there is no cash on the table and that they can take a running jump and see what they do then.

We have been a money pot for that failing organisation for far too long and trying to work out a solution with such people is like trying to negotiate with a hungry lion.

They will only understand that we are serious when they are told the date of leaving, and are made to realise we mean it.

From: D Wood, Howden.

RICHARD Wilson and the mis-named Leeds for Europe (The Yorkshire Post, November 29) completely miss the point.

Leeds has not lost out on being the European capital of culture, it has only lost out on the EU city of culture. If the EU is running this competition for the city of culture, it cannot be the European city of culture as there are soon to be only 27 out of 53 countries allowed to enter, and great cities like Moscow and St Petersburg are excluded.

It also shows how small-minded these so-called friends in the EU really are. If this is the price we have to pay for leaving the EU, then it is a very small price, and one well worth paying.