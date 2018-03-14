YP Letters: Who benefits if England boycotts World Cup?

From: Michael J Robinson, Park Lane, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

THERE have been calls for the England football team to be withdrawn from the World Cup in Russia if it is found that Russians are responsible for the appalling attempt to murder the former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

While I cannot imagine that such a sanction would have the slightest effect on Russian attitudes, mark my words that it is sadly possible that it could save the lives of any England supporters who may come into conflict with the notorious Russian ‘Ultra’ supporters at the tournament.

From: Tim Mickleburgh, Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

SO it is suggested that we punish Vladimir Putin for boycotting the soccer World Cup. Big deal! After all, we aren’t going to win the tournament and it might spare fans a great deal of heartache.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

WILL anyone notice if England boycotts the World Cup in Russia? it would be much better if genuine contenders, like Germany, did so, but they won’t.