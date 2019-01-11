YP Letters: Who will bang the drum for the North?

From: Paul Emsley, Hellifield, Settle.

WHEN interviewed on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Transport Secretary spun out the same phrase about “Government investment in the railway network” being “at an all time high”.

What Chris Grayling didn’t say, was, that take away the money being spent (wasted?) on HS2 and ‘Crossrail/Thameslink’, which will only benefit London travellers, and there is precious little left for transport here.

And where are our local MPs banging on Mr Grayling’s door? I’m not sure the Rt Hon Julian Smith MP knows where Skipton and Harrogate stations are!

Why are our local Parliamentary representatives not asking the right questions about Northern’s performance, a lack of resolution of the RMT train guards’ dispute, the lack of new rolling stock and so on?

The only representative banging a drum on all these issues is Greater Manchester’s elected mayor Andy Burnham and, unfortunately, he is no longer an MP.

If it takes a change of Government to resolve these major UK infrastructure issues, then so be it. David Cameron didn’t give a damn about public transport. Theresa May is carrying the poisoned chalice of Brexit. None of the other Conservative toffs are interested. A Labour government couldn’t do any worse, could it?

From: Iain Morris, Caroline Street, Saltaire.

THERE is one thing about the North/South divide we should not forget, and that is you can get a lot more in Yorkshire for your money than you can in London. Plus the people are friendlier.

Greed in its own league

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

A RECENT study (The Yorkshire Post, January 3) accuses chief executives of leading UK companies of excessive earnings compared to their workers.

Now that is all very well, but let’s also consider the excessive, some would say obscene, pay of such as Premier League footballers, many of whom could be considered to be of the journeymen variety. These players often earn far more than the aforementioned chief executives and, let’s face it, this is entirely unjustifiable.

The industry bosses all have massive responsibility, often managing thousands of staff, whereas the footballers have little or no other responsibility at all. It is the latter who are worthy of the highest criticism.

Complain about chief executives by all means, but a little perspective also needs to be applied.

Barrier to credibility

From: John Goodman, Grove Close, Beverley.

IT is reported that the Environment Agency is to investigate the feasibility of a Humber barrier to protect the area from a tidal surge.

As an organisation that has pursued a flawed policy of raising the banks around the Humber, I question whether the EA will give a truly independent assessment.

As by far the greatest benefactor of a barrier could be the city of Hull, I would urge the HCC to commission a full technical assessment.

Too big for the car park

From: Donald Vickers, Horsforth, Leeds.

I WOULD like to bring your attention to supermarket car parks. The bays are too small for the Chelsea Tractors – or whatever you call them. I drive a Mini. I often get jammed with one at each side of my car.

When drivers of these large cars park, they go well over the lines. They should park in a designated area.

Chain stores’ sales slump

From: CJ Ball, Brighouse.

YOUR correspondent Andrew Vine (The Yorkshire Post, January 8) joins many others in demanding that something should be done to support our high streets as chain stores like M&S, John Lewis and Debenhams struggle.

Could we not apply the same measures used to support the small butchers, bakers and candlestick makers when these stores moved onto the high street in the first place?

Excuses for obesity

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

WHAT a let-off for those overweight people trying to lose weight in the New Year when the Royal College of Physicians declares that obesity is an illness (The Yorkshire Post, January 4).

Surely this will do untold harm to those affected, as losing weight has long been shown to reduce the incidence of Type 2 diabetes, heart and other cardiovascular problems as well as cancer?

Perhaps these learned fellows should look at these problems in lands where unhealthy foods are unavailable and think again.

Master’s voice

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

SIR David Attenborough exhibits a soothing voice, yet which at the same time is stimulating never bland or boring.

The ultimate fine example to all would-be broadcasters and programme presenters.

Expert work

From: Don Metcalfe, Halifax.

I NOTE the comments about work on Big Ben being done in Sheffield, but the contribution of a foundry in Halifax has not been noted. The work being done on castings is truly the work of experts.