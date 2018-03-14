YP Letters: Why import our food from across world?

From: Roger Whitaker, Hardwick Road, Pontefract.

I WAS amazed to find chicken and ocean sticks imported from Thailand. Why are we having to import these basic foods from the other side of the world?

As well as increasing the UK’s trade deficit with the world, it also adds to the carbon footprint at a time we are trying to reduce it.

The farming industry is given millions of pound a year in subsidies and enjoys other benefits that other industries do not.

Despite this, it fears imported milk and chicken from the US, undercutting the price of the UK-produced products.

We are led to believe these products are inferior to that produced in the UK, but I have heard no evidence that Americans are dying in great numbers by eating and drinking these foods.

It was reported that the UK has a surplus of milk and could be exporting it to the US. They fear imports of New Zealand lamb, so how can this be produced on the other side of the world, yet undercut the price of UK-produced lamb? There must be an answer somewhere.

Reality check for £10m flats

From: David K Mason, Harrogate.

I AM sure everyone has done their homework and due diligence checks have been carried out, but I cannot help thinking that the prospect of £10m apartments in Harrogate is straying into the realms of fantasy, as Captain Mainwaring used to say of Corporal Jones’s more hare-brained schemes in Dad’s Army.

Even in London, such properties are not common and they are usually purchased by very high net wealth individuals, not primarily to live in, but for somewhere to park large amounts of money into a proven safe investment vehicle.

Crescent Gardens is a very pretty spot, but it is not Knightsbridge overlooking Hyde Park, and while Harrogate has been voted the best place to live in the UK I don’t think we offer, or would ever wish to offer, the sort of property market which would attract high rollers with £10m to spend on an apartment.

I believe those involved with this proposed development need to have a serious reality check before things go too far.

Spare us from all ‘suit-speak’

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

TOM Richmond points out the “impenetrable language” threatening ‘One Yorkshire devolution’ – and much else (The Yorkshire Post, March 10). He’s right, but this isn’t new or unique to local government.

This is the ultra-malleable tongue of suit-speak; whatever might be said this week, may be readily unsaid or changed beyond belief next week. Suits call this “flexibility”; most of us call it “duplicity” – or something quite unprintable.

We hear this from Westminster, Whitehall and those charged with running what are still designated as public services, but operate primarily for the benefit of directors and shareholders.

Can such people be shamed into speaking plain, unvarnished English? Possibly not; but more power and thanks to Tom Richmond, and others like him, for trying.

Enjoy chance to disconnect

From: Hugh Rogers, Ashby.

SORRY, Greg Wright (The Yorkshire Post, March 10) but is having wi-fi on a train really that important?

Why not treat a train journey as an opportunity to relax, read a book or just gaze at the passing scenery? My heart bleeds for these poor deprived business people who can’t tap away on their silly smartphones and laptops 24/7. Those of us who are not so obsessed with “connectivity” would quite enjoy the peace of a wi-fi blackspot!

Young should beware Labour

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

THERE should be no surprise at the way the so-called Labour Party has removed Debbie Abrahams who was Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary. Woe betide anyone slightly crossing this red party line if this Marxist, Communist Party-masquerading as Labour ever seize power. Young voters, you have been warned.

Time to value the carers

From: Martin Vaughan, Stannington Road, Sheffield.

PEOPLE working in childcare, and as support staff in schools, perform some of the most important work in society. Yet childcare remains one of the most undervalued and underpaid sectors.

It’s about time for fair wages and decent pay and conditions. People working in childcare are underpaid because, historically, it has been a female-dominated profession. Educators, care workers and library staff are under-appreciated for the same reason.

Costly potholes

From: Richard Whitfield, Leeds.

THE potholes of Horsforth, Nidderdale and Manchester helped my car fail its MoT the other day. Drive shafts, coils, springs and broken wheels in the last couple of years finally put paid to our Volvo. Built like a tank, but not enough to cope with the state of our roads.

Spring ahead

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

BRAVO to your correspondent Betty Bell (The Yorkshire Post, March 10). As far as I am concerned, Betty is spot on with her date of March 21 as the first day of spring. I get quite cross when some Clever Dick decides to change a longstanding fact without so much as a by your leave.