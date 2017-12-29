YP Letters: Why is Britain trying to quit Premier League with Brexit?

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

A DEAR friend of mine who knows a lot more about politics and economics than he does football nevertheless has come up with the following analogy that hits the mark.

In my friend’s view, the UK seeking to leave the EU is the equivalent of one of our leading clubs (think Manchester City, United, Chelsea, Arsenal) seeking to self-relegate from the Premier League to the Championship.

These football clubs would never take this line of action – and we should not be seeking to leave the EU.

The Brexiteers, in trying to achieve a marginal increase in our nation’s sovereignty, are causing a significant loss in our nation’s influence. The UK has been a major player within the EU and has helped shape its direction and policies. The EU is one of the world’s most powerful organisations and was listened to by the rest of the world.

The International Monetary Fund is another major institution. In the run up to the referendum, the IMF was accused of being over-pessimistic in its predictions about the downward trajectory of the UK economy should we vote to leave. Well, we voted to leave and the UK economy is now performing outstandingly badly amongst the 12 leading economies. It is about time that this Brexit “adventure” was kicked into touch.

From: Tim Bradshaw, Slaithwaite.

IT is about time the British public realise that the EU should be restrained in their demands for what the UK can and cannot do. Of the 27 member countries only nine, the UK being one of them, contribute more than they receive back. Why should the 18, who do not contribute more than they receive, have any say in the negotiations?

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

LIKE Dick Lindley (The Yorkshire Post, December 26), I dread the possibility of an extreme socialist government. However, if the unthinkable were to happen, it it would not be the fault of a few principled Tories who, on a single issue, recently happened to vote the same way as some Marxists. I will not have peace of mind until the Labour Party has a more intelligent, moderate leader.

In power, Jeremy Corbyn’s dreadful limitations would be put beyond any doubt. I don’t much care which side wins the next election as long as the middle ground is protected from extremists.