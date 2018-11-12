YP Letters: Why send aid if Pakistan is stuck in Dark Ages?

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

THE release of Asia Bibi in Pakistan is great news, although blighted by the fact she and her family are not being allowed to leave the country.

The unfortunate thing is that, although Imran Khan made great promises regarding modernising the country, it appears Islamic hardliners still rule the roost.

The pure fact is that Pakistan is still being influenced by outdated and uncivilised practices akin to those of the Dark Ages, and it does make me wonder why the UK government is quite happy to keep on financing the country from our foreign aid budget when Pakistan blatantly continues to contravene human rights.

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

IT was good to learn that Asia Bibi has been acquitted and released from blasphemy charges in Pakistan, having been sentenced to death in 2010.

I do thank God that our once Christian country doesn’t apply such strict blasphemy laws, otherwise many, many people would be in court for using blasphemous Christian words in “normal” conversation.