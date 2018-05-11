YP Letters: Why would another Brexit referendum be binding if first wasn’t?

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

IN equating the aftermath of the 2016 referendum with that of 1975, John Turley (The Yorkshire Post, May 3) – perhaps without intending it – draws attention to the striking differences.

Principally, no one stopped the remain (“Yes”) vote being fully implemented in 1975. Yet Remain politicians in both Houses of Parliament are currently preventing the Government from implementing the 2016 Leave decision.

Last time, there was a gap of 41 years (1975-2016) between referendums. This time, continuity Remain want a “second” referendum even before Leave takes effect. Such a repeat vote within months shows that Remain doesn’t accept the 2016 result. So it is perfectly legitimate to require Remain to state what principle makes their second referendum valid, where the first (2016), according to them, is not.

There is a world of difference between Remainers continuing to believe that the EU should be our top tier of government and, on the other hand, actually preventing Leave. We are a fair democracy, which means implementing what the people vote for. We are not the Hotel California where you can check out but never leave; nor the old communist DDR where you could vote, but there was only one outcome.

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

I WONDER if John Cole (The Yorkshire Post, May 8) realises how boring he is getting. I made a point of reading all about the pros and cons of Brexit, including David Cameron’s leaflet.

Nowhere did I read that the referendum was advisory, nor did I hear it pass the lips of supporters of both camps on TV.

On the ballot paper I saw only two options – Leave or Remain – not Leave with various options of deal, just Leave. I, like the majority of the country who could be bothered to vote opted to leave the EU.

Which part of the fact that the majority voted to leave can’t Mr Cole understand? If the EU is the only sensible option for him then I’m sure many readers will chip in and help him to relocate across the Channel.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

I always look forward to Bill Carmichael’s weekly article, but last week’s (The Yorkshire Post, May 4) is his best ever, and should be compulsory reading for any Remainer.

If you love your country, you must support Brexit.