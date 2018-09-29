YP Letters: Xenophobes’ ‘us and them’ mentality on EU

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

I DO wish Dick Lindley would be quietly proud of Britain’s contribution to two World Wars instead of demanding that our neighbours be eternally beholden at every turn (The Yorkshire Post, September 26).

Emmanuel Macron did not “call millions of English people who voted to leave the EU liars”.

He rounded on Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Michael Gove, David Davis and others who sold Brexit to the British people but cravenly slipped into the shadows after the referendum result.

At no time did he show disrespect to the British people.

The view that “the EU is laughing at us and enjoying inflicting impossible divorce terms” is paranoid and could not be further from the reality: the “us and them” mentality only exists in the minds of English xenophobes.

EU members are probably divided by those who are bewildered by our rashness and those who once had half a mind to go down the same road as us.

They take no joy in inflicting difficult divorce terms: they are just not in the business of self-destruction limb by limb.