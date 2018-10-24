YP Letters: Young doubters will thank this generation when EU collapses

From: Cecil Crinnion, Sycamore Close, Slingsby, York.

I COULD not believe what the Mayor of London told the crowd at the march for another vote on Brexit. Sadiq Khan said: “What is really important is that those that say a public vote is undemocratic, is unpatriotic, realise that, in fact, the exact opposite is the truth. What could be more democratic, what could be more British than trusting the judgement of the British people?”

How two-faced is that? I was under the illusion we had done that and voted, to borrow a line from Scotland’s anthem, “to be a nation again”. Some 17.4 million votes gave the Government a mandate to leave. I would remind people that 650,000 marching in London achieves nothing except weakening the Government’s negotiating position.

If mistakes are made, let them be British mistakes, not European mistakes. In years to come when the European Union collapses, the young people now in doubt about the future will thank this generation for leaving, despite the many obstacles the EU and, sadly, some MPs place in the way of progress.

From: Dai Woosnam, Grimsby.

I WAS not remotely impressed with the anti-democracy protest march by Remainers.

I believe the marchers were made up by a mix of Brussels’ fifth columnists, non-British EU citizens working here, tourists who fancied a walk and native Londoners who all benefit from exploiting cheap Eastern European labour.

We 17 million Brexiteers could easily outnumber these poor losers, but don’t feel the need to. We already did the marching. That was on June 23, 2016.

From: R Hartley, Shadwell Lane, Leeds.

IS John Turley (The Yorkshire Post, October 20) wishfully or wilfully misunderstanding good plain Yorkshire?

I did not claim that Britain will be better off financially after Brexit. I specified that money going to the EU would remain in the UK.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

I RESPECT the column by Justine Greening (The Yorkshire Post, October 20) who supported Remain in the Brexit referendum. If she was still in the Cabinet, would she be backing Theresa May’s strategy or would she, too, have resigned because the PM had conceded too much ground to the Brexiteers?

As a politician committed to social mobility and justice, Ms Greening should be heeded.