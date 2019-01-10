YP Letters: Young relish their freedom in Europe

From: James Bovington, Horsforth, Leeds.

IT is frightfully good news that a new air link can whisk us from our local airport to the beer kellers of Munich and I wish Flybmi every success with the new route.

But while the new air service is good news, Brexit could make it impossible for British people to get more than a superficial understanding of life in Bavaria.

I refer of course to cloistered Theresa May’s determination – supported by the ageing Jeremy Corbyn – to casually and callously dismiss and discard the freedom of movement which is cherished by a majority of educated young people as being culturally and socially enriching.

I am a staunch advocate of the UK remaining in the EU. If Brexit goes ahead, then in years to come when we are debating with an independent Scotland how to retain the submarine base on the Clyde, people might see that remaining in the EU could have avoided serious problems. However I’d settle for the Norway Plus option as it retains the freedom of movement. I turn 60 next year and will have taught languages for nearly 30 years.

Since 1992, our youngsters have then been able to use those languages as they take advantage of life-enhancing freedom of movement. At present, many young people are taking steps to acquire passports of EU countries that they have some connection with.

Students will be divided into two groups – those ‘‘British’’ students who can still exercise their right to freedom of movement as they hold a second EU passport and those who don’t and who are therefore denied their rights as European citizens.

So let’s have that second referendum and allow young people aged 16 and 17 currently preparing their futures at university, or in apprenticeships, to express what we know anecdotally to be their desire to embrace for our country a truly European future retaining, but if necessary reforming, freedom of movement.

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

REMAIN campaigners cannot concede they were defeated on a clear democratic vote in the 2016 referendum.

Canon Michael Storey (The Yorkshire Post, December 20), patently a man in the Justin Welby mould, a fully paid-up member of the orthodox, pseudo-liberal establishment, is another one who cannot believe that Remainer activists’ fixated views on our EU membership could possibly be questioned, let alone be repudiated.

He declares that the referendum was a foolish one. I’d like to speculate that if the referendum had gone the other way he would have recognised it as an eminently sensible one.

With typical Remain arrogance mingled with a dollop of ignorance, he goes on to assert that the decision to leave the EU should have required at least 50 per cent of the eligible vote. Does he realise that this would have been equivalent to a terminally-loaded dice in favour of the bureaucrats in Brussels?

No debate on climate change

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton, Keighley.

AS much as I agree with your correspondent Ian Wilson’s aim of a more just and egalitarian society, I despair at his lack of understanding about the nature of global warming.

His statement regarding the “nicely articulated but largely not evidenced arguments” is manifestly wrong. There is no “debate” amongst climate scientists, the arguments come from vested interests like the coal and oil industries as well as from conspiracy theorists on both the right and left, like him.

His arguments betray a rigid ideological outlook, where what is needed is some flexibility.

Society often makes technical progress due to crises. The oil crisis of 1973 brought about the demise of American “gas guzzlers” and a huge increase in the efficiency of cars through more economical engines and lighter materials, simply because petroleum products had become so expensive.

Similar progress needs to be made in developing more energy-efficient housing and better use of available energy resources, such as water.

Here in the Pennines there are dozens of streams feeding derelict mill ponds that once powered many factories. Resurrecting them and employing modern hydroelectric generators would go towards a sustainable energy supply.

Meaning of Christmas

From: Mrs SM Abbott, Melbourne Road, Wakefield.

REALLY Nick Ahad – Christmas is a pagan festival? (The Yorkshire Post, Culture, January 4).

I think most people know that Christmas is a Christian festival regardless of their faith (the clue is in the name).

Perhaps your theatre correspondent might like to review a few of the excellent nativity plays re-enacted in churches and schools next Christmas which will leave him in no doubt what is celebrated by many at that time of year!

Radio turn-off

From: Neil Richardson, Kirkheaton.

SINCE Zoe Ball’s discussion (The Yorkshire Post, January 5) on taking over the host’s role with Radio 2’s Breakfast Show included her early morning bathroom habits, should we expect the summer’s outside broadcasts to be somewhat less than the ‘very exciting’ items promised?

No ships ahoy

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

TOP marks to Channel Four News for continuing to expose Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s many policy follies, the latest being the Brexit contract awarded to a ferry company with no ships. Why is the BBC not doing so?