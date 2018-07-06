Optimistic Leeds United fan says shrine will be built around his tattoo if England reach World Cup final

Have your say

An optimistic Leeds United fan claims that a shrine will be built around his tattoo if England make it to the World Cup final.

Gareth Southgate's troops do battle with Sweden in the quarter final of the World cup today (Saturday) at 3pm, and big Leeds United fan Jamie Richardson, 32, is feeling confident.

He said: "I'm going for a 2-0 win, Harry Kane to score first."

Jamie, from Allerton Bywater, got the tattoo on his torso after a 'premonition' during England's 6-1 thumping of Panama during the group stages.

He says that the people of Leeds will build a shrine around the ink if the Three Lions make it to the final.

Jamie said: "If we get to the final ,they'll build a shrine around this tattoo in Leeds.

"If you need any Lottery numbers, I'm your man."

The artwork cost Jamie £50 and was completed by Dale Longbottom in Castleford's Lotus studio just after England's success over Panama on Monday, June 25.

"My premonition when England were beating Panama 5-0 at half time was a realisation that England would win the World Cup," added Jamie.

"I thought if I get that tattoo then football will come home."

The carpet fitter has now appeared on TV in Australia, India and has been featured on ITV's this Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and will be watching today's clash int he White Swan pub in Kippax.





