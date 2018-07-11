Organisers issue call for manufacturers to join

Organisers of Bradford Manufacturing Week have issued another call for businesses to get involved, as the countdown begins to the school holidays.

Nick Garthwaite, founder of the initiative and president of the Bradford Chamber, is urging manufacturers to register their interest before July 20, when schools close for the summer.

He said: “We are working hard partnering schools with interested manufacturers to create inspiring days of tours, work placements and work experience during the week October 8-12

“With around 30 schools already signed up and just under 1,000 children taking part in the week, we really do need even more manufacturers to step forward, register an interest and then open their doors.”

More than 50 businesses have currently signed up to take part in the initiative.

Manufacturers such as BASF, Produmax and Whitakers Chocolates are already signed up to take part.

Bradford Manufacturing Week is being led by the West and North Yorkshire Chamber. To find out how to get involved visit www.bradfordmanufacturingweek.co.uk, email bmw@wnychamber.co.uk or call 01274 206653.