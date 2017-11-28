Otley Christmas advert’s soundtrack enters the charts

A John-Lewis style Christmas advert created by the community in Otley to promote the town’s festive offerings is on track for major success.

The short film which appears on the Visit Otley website has already attracted a social media reach of more than 70,000 since its launch earlier this month and now the soundtrack has hit the early week charts.

‘The Oak & The Ash’ is performed by 16-year-old Sylvia Cullen, a member of Opera North Youth Chorus who has previously performed backing vocals for Barry Manilow.

Available on digital services such as iTunes and Spotify, the early week charts show the track has entered the iTunes singer-songwriter category at number 35.

Sylvia is the daughter of Otley resident Sally Egan, of Opera North, who arranged the song – a festive interpretation of the age-old English folk song also known as North Country Maid, once a hit for Marianne Faithfull.

Chairman of Otley Town Council’s trade and tourism committee Coun Paul Carter, who commissioned the video, said Sylvia is a “true talent”, adding: “We’re thrilled the song has made the charts and hope it can go on to achieve an even higher position as sales progress through the week.”

Stills from Visit Otley Christmas Video Joanna Wardill

The accompanying film aims to promote the market town’s Christmas offering and tells the tale of a lonely young man working in the big city who could miss out on Christmas Day at home in Otley.

It features cameos from a number of well-known faces around Otley including town mayor Nigel Francis and many of the town’s independent shops

Coun Carter added: “Our festive film shows our warm and welcoming offering, as well as providing what we hope is a happy end for all involved.”

Profits from sales of The Oak & The Ash go to Otley Town Mayor Nigel Francis’s 14+1 charity appeal. To view the film, visit our website or www.visitotley.co.uk.