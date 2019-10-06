Otley enjoy a sweet victory thanks to Rowntree’s last-gasp penalty

A last-minute penalty from Joe Rowntree saw Otley secure their first win of the season at Hinckley in National Two North.

The Yorkshire side ran out 17-14 winners in the Midlands, but the match could’ve gone either way.

After the home side had scored a converted try in the 24th minute Otley hit back with second row Simon Willet touching down seven minutes later and stand-off Ben Smith kicking the extras.

Hooker Joe Graham’s 40th-minute try put Otley ahead and Smith’s conversion made it 14-7, but Hinckley’s second converted try on 73 minutes pulled them level.

With two draws already this season Otley looked to be heading for another, but Rowntree’s late penalty gave them the win.

Huddersfield also needed a last-minute penalty to snatch a win, beating Scunthorpe 25-24 at Lockwood Park.

Both sides scored two tries in the first half with second row Nicholas Sharpe cancelling out Scunthorpe’s opener before Elliot Knight came off the wing to find another response for Huddersfield.

The visitors went into the lead with two tries in 15 minutes early in the second half, but a converted Liam Parfitt try got Huddersfield back within two points.

Despite missing a penalty seven minutes from time, inside centre Will Milner was handed a second chance in the dying seconds and made no mistake.

Wharfedale were narrow 20-19 winners over Preston Grasshoppers after a hard-fought encounter.

Two tries from centre Ben Blackwell and another from Chris Walker were enough to take the win, while Jack Blakeney-Edwards kicked a conversion and penalty.

Trailing by 26 points with less than seven minutes remaining, Sheffield Tigers scored three late tries but came up short in their comeback attempt, losing out 42-37 at home against Loughborough Students.

Centre Jamie Broadley scored Tigers’ only try of the first 73 minutes, while centre Mark Ireland kicked the conversion and three penalties. But six tries from Loughborough had put them in the driving seat.

However, flanker Jack Redfern-Brown, full back Greg Mellor and Broadley again scored late tries as they secured two bonus points from the loss.

No 8 Latu Makaafi scored Hull’s only try as they lost out 14-5 at Chester after a tense encounter.

Rotherham Titans let a half-time lead slip as they conceded two second-half tries and went down 15-11 to hosts Birmingham Moseley in National One.

The Yorkshire side started the brighter of the two sides with flanker Lewis Wilson scoring after only two minutes. Sam Hollingsworth added two penalties as the Titans led 11-3 at the half.

Moseley cut the deficit to a point before crossing over for their second try of the game with 20 minutes remaining and the score stayed 15-11 with Rotherham unable to capitalise on their efforts.

Hull Ionians also lost out, with hosts Blackheath running out 44-19 winners.

The Yorkshire side were still in it at half time with the score at 24-12, centre Jack Colbourne and second row Thomas Peters having scored tries.

But after the break Blackheath puled away, while Ionians’ only further try coming from replacement Ben Carlile.

Harrogate had to work hard for an 18-13 home win over Macclesfield in the North Premier league, while Sandal were big 47-31 winners over Carlisle and secured a much-needed bonus point.

Elsewhere Ilkley were 23-7 winners over visitors Alnwick.

Scarborough went top of the North One East table following a 22-14 win over Moortown, while Driffield drop to second following a 27-25 loss at Pocklington.

York ran in six tries in a morale-boosting 39-21 victory at high-flying Bradford and Bingley, while Morley edged to a 12-8 win over Kendal to stay within touching distance of the top three.

